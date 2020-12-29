The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,589,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 761,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.