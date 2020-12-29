The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 928 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $832.62 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 335.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

