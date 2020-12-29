The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 928 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $832.62 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 335.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
