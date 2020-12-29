Thomas A. Edwards Sells 10,782 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $663,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 296,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,496. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

