Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.50 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Thunder Token has a market cap of $30.58 million and $3.50 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00041413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00296412 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.12 or 0.02042551 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

Thunder Token's official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

