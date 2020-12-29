Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading 12.6% Higher

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares traded up 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.79. 6,268,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 1,914,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Titan Medical by 218.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit