Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading 12.6% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares traded up 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.79. 6,268,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 1,914,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Titan Medical by 218.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

