Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $943.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

