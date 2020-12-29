Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.38

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.38 and last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 39717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

