Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Plans Dividend of $0.96

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9583 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Total has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 234.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Total to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.6%.

NYSE TOT opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. BidaskClub downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Dividend History for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit