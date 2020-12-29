Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Plans Dividend of $0.96

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9583 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Total has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 234.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Total to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.6%.

NYSE TOT opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. BidaskClub downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

