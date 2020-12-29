TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 496,277 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 8,656 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,086.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCON. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

