TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 496,277 Shares

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 8,656 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,086.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCON. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit