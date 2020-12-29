TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Up 10.6% on Insider Buying Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 845,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 813,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 506,933 shares of company stock worth $4,046,839. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

