TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Up 10.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 845,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 813,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 506,933 shares of company stock worth $4,046,839. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit