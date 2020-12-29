Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 904 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,358% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Sogou has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sogou by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sogou by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

