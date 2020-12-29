Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 904 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,358% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Sogou has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sogou by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sogou by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit