Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,777 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,450% compared to the typical daily volume of 501 put options.
WB opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
