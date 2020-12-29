Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,777 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,450% compared to the typical daily volume of 501 put options.

WB opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

