Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

TRVI stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

