Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock opened at C$11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.50. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.
About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.
