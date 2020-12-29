Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock opened at C$11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.50. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Berman acquired 5,000 shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

