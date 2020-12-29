TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. TriMas also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.31 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,576,000 after buying an additional 956,940 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth approximately $12,739,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 271,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 55.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 109,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 63.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 82,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

