Tripio (TRIO) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $635,716.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00285620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.02 or 0.02096376 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

