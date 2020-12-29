Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $515.15

Shares of Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.15 and traded as high as $560.00. Tristel plc (TSTL.L) shares last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 25,780 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 470.55. The company has a market capitalization of £250.74 million and a P/E ratio of 49.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Tristel plc (TSTL.L)’s previous dividend of $2.34. Tristel plc (TSTL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

