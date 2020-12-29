TTC (TTC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00284826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.54 or 0.02080928 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

