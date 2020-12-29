TurtleNetwork Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $731,948.50 and $4,692.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 601% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00199800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00483753 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

