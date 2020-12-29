Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.46. Twitter posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 309,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,791,754. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,148. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

