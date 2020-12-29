UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.