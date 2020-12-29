UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Analyst Recommendations for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit