Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. Unibright has a total market cap of $70.85 million and $1.01 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00141342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00204937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00605360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00326721 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00055259 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

