Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $18.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 140.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3,076.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 415,065 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

