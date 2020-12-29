Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $7.19. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 472,115 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 39.43% and a negative return on equity of 80.21%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSE:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

