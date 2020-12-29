Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post sales of $62.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $62.50 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $58.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $250.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.69 million to $250.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $239.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.94 million to $241.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

