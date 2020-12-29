UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.90. UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 542,984 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) Company Profile (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Receive News & Ratings for UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit