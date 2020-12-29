Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.91 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $32.26 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00012016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02113486 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

