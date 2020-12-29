USDX [Kava] Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003322 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $28.02 million and $634,407.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,687.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.62 or 0.01284401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00055845 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00254256 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 30,465,359 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

USDX [Kava] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

