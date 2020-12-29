Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 7%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 6,774,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,498,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock has a market cap of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Uxin by 124.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit