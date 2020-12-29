Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 6,774,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,498,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock has a market cap of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Uxin by 124.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

