V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,200 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,568,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $106.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in CorVel by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.