VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 1,263,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,346,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

