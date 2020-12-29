Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $140,077.05 and approximately $72,130.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00134338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00188072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00592119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.