Venus Trading Down 23% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00012487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,509.92 or 0.99921187 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.