VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $22.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 25.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 1,561.23%.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

