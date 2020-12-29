Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.16. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,905,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,624,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after acquiring an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268,661 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.76 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 125.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

