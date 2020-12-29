Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $41.65. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1,149,767 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £76.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

