Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $13.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mirova increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.49. The company had a trading volume of 656,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

