VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Trading 0.2% Higher

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.78. 39,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 96,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

