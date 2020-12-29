Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Reaches $3.33 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $898,607.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00042419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00281238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.24 or 0.02059030 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

VIB is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars.

