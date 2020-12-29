Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:VCX)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) (ASX:VCX) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) news, insider Grant Kelley 915,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th.

Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit