Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) (ASX:VCX) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) news, insider Grant Kelley 915,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

