WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) Shares Gap Down to $470.00

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $470.00, but opened at $456.00. WANdisco plc (WAND.L) shares last traded at $475.00, with a volume of 9,520 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £240.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 522.37.

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco plc (WAND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco plc (WAND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.