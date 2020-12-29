Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,895. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 219.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.