Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 5.4%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s share price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.67. 672,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 603,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPG. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Prime Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,613 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,556 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1,516.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,279,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 3,533.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

