Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel Sells 20,773 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 20,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $385,754.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,729.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44.

On Monday, November 16th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40.

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,297. The company has a market cap of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 292,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

