Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.71). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,760. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit