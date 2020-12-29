Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.71). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,760. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

