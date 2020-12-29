Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 6.8%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 578,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 762,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $390.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

