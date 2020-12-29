Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 30,421 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $502,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,378. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

