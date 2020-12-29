Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of FFTY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,148. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

