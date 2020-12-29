Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 687,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,680,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

