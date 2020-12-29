Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,383. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

